Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital Reaches Out to Kiteto Residents

MORE than 200 residents of Kiteto district in Manyara Region have benefited from a mobile medical outreach organised by the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) held from January 16-18, 2020 at Kiteto District Hospital.

A press statement released on Tuesday by BMH, the mobile medical outreach comprised of four medical specialists in cardiology, nephrology, urology and general surgery.

"We carried out health screening to people with complications in urinary tract system, kidney and heart during the three-day exercise," read part of the statement quoting the BMH's mobile medical outreach team leader, Dr Kessy Shija.

Kiteto District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Paschal Mbota, expressed gratitude to the BMH's management for setting up a mobile medical outreach, noting that the programme has helped to bring the specialised medical services closer to Kiteto residents.

"The advent of medical specialists from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital has helped our people who were missing out the specialised medical services here to get access to the services," said the DMO.

Dr Mbota informed further that programme enabled the district health facility to serve the public efficiently, urging the BMH to build a permanent partnership with the Kiteto District Hospital.

He observed that the three days of mobile medical service proved insufficient to the big number of people who were seeking specialized medical services.

Dr Mbota said the BMH's management should consider extending the number of days for the mobile medical outreach program to at least seven days to meet the people's demand for specialised medical services.

He urged the BMH's management to add gynecology, paediatric and orthopaedic during the next mobile medical outreach to Kiteto.

Medical Officer in Charge of Kiteto District Hospital, Dr Geko Jackson, pointed out that the medical doctors at Kiteto District Hospital have tremendously benefited from the BMH medical specialists in terms of experience.

"Our doctors have witnessed modern prostrate surgery performed by Benjamin Mkapa Hospital. We are grateful to the management of Benjamin Mkapa Hospital for bringing to us their medical specialists."

Dr Jackson urged the BMH's management to maintain the partnership with the Kiteto District hospital and urged the Dodoma-based hospital to bring in more medical specialists in other medical areas largely gynecology.

Mzee Sufiani Rajabu, a resident of Kibaya Kati area in Kiteto, who had undergone prostate surgery during the mobile medical outreach services, expressed his delight over the service, saying he had suffered for nine months suffering from the problem.

"I was planning to travel to Dar es Salaam to seek medical service at the Muhimbili National Hospital, but the medical specialists from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital have brought closer the specialised medical services to us. The Benjamin Mkapa Hospital is now in Kiteto," said the 83-year old man said.

Ms Hawa Rajabu, one of the beneficiaries, appealed to the BMH's management to frequently conduct mobile medical outreach to Kiteto to enable them get specialized medical services.