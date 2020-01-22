Tanzania: Yanga Aim to Break Winless Run

LIKE a wounded buffalo, Young Africans eye to break Vodacom Premier League (VPL) two-match winless run as they take on Singida United at Namfua Stadium in Singida today.

Yanga have lost six points in their two consecutive matches played in Dar as Salaam, the place where most of their league points are bagged but, this time, it has been an opposite experience for them.

It all started with a heavy 3-0 loss to Kagera Sugar at Uhuru Stadium last Wednesday before losing 1-0 to Azam FC last Saturday at the National Stadium in the city, hence they have advantage to regain league momentum only if they win this afternoon.

The two defeats have been a poor reception of the newly recruited Belgian Head Coach Luc Eymael, who is yet to feel the sweetness of league victory at the helm of one of the oldest football club in the country.

Again, the tangible results for the Jangwani Street side will help to calm down pressure within and outside the club as fans and members are only eager to welcome positive outcomes.

After 14 clashes, Yanga have gained 25 points to remain eighth on the ladder with seven wins, four draws and three defeats.

Speaking on Tuesday via a telephone interview, the club's Communication and Mobilisation Officer, Antonio Nugaz said the team is ready for the match to erase unconvincing results recorded in two past games.

"It is true that lately, we have had poor results after losing six points from two games but tomorrow (today), it will be our chance to prove what we are capable of doing," he said.

Adding, Nugaz said that coach Eymael is still adapting to Tanzania football insisting that soon, the club will be stamping recommendable results as it is usually known.

He then called Yanga supporters to come in big number to rally behind their team throughout the encounter.

The Belgian trainer (Eymael) picked a yellow card during the Azam tie for his heated reaction after his defender Ally Sonso was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge on Azam defender Nicholas Wadada.

The scenario led to the emergence of racism claims by the coach insisting that after he was shown the yellow card, he extended his hand to have a handshake with the referee of whom he said the latter refused.

This prompted the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) through its 72 hours committee to look into the issue keenly to find out what really happened on the day, while insisting that Tanzania has no room to entertain racism practices.

However, all is not well with the hosts, Singida United, who are also determined to get back to winning ways to be assured of their stay in the VPL next season.

The Singida based club was among the active teams during the concluded minitransfer window, bringing on board some new faces to be included in the squad as a driving force for league survival.

From 16 matches, Singida have garnered 10 points after winning two games, 4 draws and 10 losses and are just one point above the bottom placed Ndanda FC who have so far only won a single game.