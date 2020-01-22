Tanzania: President Slots Six Into Key Positions

22 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed four board chairpersons, an Executive Secretary of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) and a Water Institute (WI) Rector, effective last Monday.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam, the president re-appointed Prof Maurice Mbago as Chair of the Education Authority of Tanzania Board.

Dr Masatu Chiguna has been appointed Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) Board chairman, replacing Prof Ninatubu Lema whose appointment was revoked in December 2018.

The Shipping Services Company (MSCL) Board of Directors will be led by Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, who doubles as the Rector of the National Institute of Transport (NIT).

The Head of State also picked Ms Mariam Nhumbi as the chairperson of the Tanzania Sisal Board.

At the same time, President Magufuli appointed Dr Godwill Wanga to serve as the Executive Secretary of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC).

Before the appointment, Dr Wanga was a senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.

