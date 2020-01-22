South Africa: Waste Reclaimers in Court Over Right to Work

22 January 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Elna Schütz

City of Tshwane asked to provide land suitable not only for living but for work

Wastepickers facing eviction from land in Centurion are arguing that the City of Tshwane must provide not only alternative housing but space for their materials.

The group of 200, some of whom have lived and worked in the area for 15 years or more, want the City to provide alternative accommodation and space to store their materials near their work. The eviction case against them was brought by the landowners, Turnover Trading, with the reclaimers, and the City as respondents.

On Tuesday Judge Neil Tuchten at the Pretoria High Court ordered the acting City Manager, Augustine Makgata, to comply with a 2018 court order telling the City to provide details of alternative land for the reclaimers. Makgata, was ordered to appear on 17 February and show why he and the City should not be held in contempt of court.

The municipality is offering a property in Sunderland Ridge, which it says in court papers is being cleared and provided with infrastructure such as housing, sanitation, and water, to accommodate the reclaimers for three months.

The property is about 15km away from where the group currently lives and works, and would only provide for their accommodation, not the storing or processing of their recyclable materials.

Lawyers for Human Rights, who represent the reclaimers, maintain that under the Constitution and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, they have a right to work which would be undermined if they were not given a suitable space to live and store or process their recyclable waste.

The LHR's Thandeka Chauke says that the ultimate question posed by this case is whether it "is just and equitable to evict someone if it will not only leave you homeless but leave you without an income".

On Monday, the parties tried to negotiate a settlement but could not come to an agreement about appropriate land.

Steven Leeu from the African Reclaimers' Organisation says the group's wish is that the municipality provides a proper place where people can stay and work.

Leeu says that among the waste reclaimers there are mothers and elderly people who cannot easily pull trolleys long distances. The choice of location is also crucial because the group operates specifically in the Centurion area and needs to remain close to this source of income, he says.

The area where the reclaimers are now living is nicknamed Mushroomville because it was once a mushroom farm.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Environment
Labour
Sustainable Development
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.