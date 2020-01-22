Zimbabwe: Audio - Ex-Zanu-PF Youth Leader Gushes 'Kasukuwere-Muchinguri' Anti-ED Plot

22 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A mysterious audio linked to former Zanu PF Manicaland province chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno purportedly gushing out a plot to destabilise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government by exiled former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has gone viral on social media.

In the voice clip, 'Chinguno' claims Kasukuwere is bankrolling Muchinguri-Kashiri and Zanu-PF Chipinge South MP, Enock Porusingasi to interfere with the ruling party's District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) to be held soon.

NewZimbabwe.com could not independently verify if the voice indeed belonged to Chinguno, who was not reachable when attempts were made to contact him.

However, Kasukuwere said he was aware of the audio circulating, but denied the claims made in the voice.

"It's absolute rubbish," he said Wednesday.

