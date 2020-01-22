Nigeria: How Boko Haram Attack On Military Base Killed Seven Soldiers, Wounded Others

22 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

At least seven soldiers lost their lives and many were injured on Tuesday after suspected members of Congress of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) attacked a military base in Mainok, a village 65 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State, security sources said.

At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, ISWAP fighters camouflaged in a seized police antiriot truck approached a military base and opened fire on unsuspecting soldiers near their trench outside Mainok village.

Sources said the attack lasted about 30 minutes.

"The soldiers were behind the new trench that has been dug outside Mainok when the insurgents arrived in an APC (armoured personnel carrier) that was recently snatched from the police, " an eyewitness said.

"Everyone was deceived by Boko Haram who used the police vehicle. It was a terrible attack that killed seven soldiers and left many injured.

" As I am talking to you some soldiers are yet to be accounted for since the attack yesterday."

Mainok is one of the three notorious communities along the Kano-Maiduguri highway where Boko Haram has been staging daily attacks since the beginning of this year.

Another military source told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers had recovered the dead bodies of their fallen colleagues and moved the wounded to a medical facility for treatment.

About two weeks ago, the military command in Maiduguri moved to evacuate residents of the communities to an IDP camp following a deadly attack on the convoy of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Olusegun Adeniyi.

Mr Adeniyi, a major-general, came under heavy firing of ISWAP on the evening of January 6 at a location between Mainok and Jakana, which reportedly led to the death of his driver.

Though the Borno state government had halted the proposed evacuation and instead provided 70 brand new patrol vehicles for the security agencies to man the plagued highway, the attack still continued unabated.

The military has not issued any statement concerning this latest assault on its base.

Details later..

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.