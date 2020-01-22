South Africa: Neil Aggett Inquiry - Judge, Family, Activists Visit 10th Floor of 'Formidable' Police Station Where Activists Were Interrogated

22 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the reopened inquiry into Neil Aggett's 1982 death continues, Aggett's sister has had to walk the infamous halls of Johannesburg Police Station (formerly John Vorster Square) where he was tortured and hanged. While lamenting the delay in returning to the case, she hopes to learn the truth about how her brother died.

Judge Motsamai Makume leaned over a desk in office 10.12 at Johannesburg Central Police Station and took detailed notes. The row of offices on the 10th floor, lined with parquet flooring and separated by ribbed glass windows, resembled many other bureaucratic blocks built in the 1960s and 1970s.

But in 1982, John Vorster Square, as the police station was formerly known, was synonymous with apartheid brutality and its 10th floor was where detainees were interrogated and tortured by the Security Branch.

Neil Aggett was interrogated on the infamous 10th floor of Johannesburg Central Police Station before he was found hanged in his cell. (Photo: Greg Nicolson)

Makume was visiting the police station on Tuesday 22 January, the second day of the reopened inquest into medical doctor and trade unionist Neil Aggett's death in 1982.

Aggett was found hanged by a kikoi in his cell in the police...

