South Africa: Tribunal Freezes Pension Fund of Former State Attorney Office Head

analysis

A special tribunal established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2019 to recover funds lost due to state corruption had its first sitting since its inception. In the hearing, the pension of Kgosi Lekabe, former head of the offices of the state attorney in Johannesburg, had his pension fund blocked pending a corruption trial.

A special tribunal, chaired by Judge Gidfonia Makhanya, blocked an attempt by former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg, Kgosi Lekabe, to have his pension fund paid to him.

The hearing took place at the Booysens Magistrate's Court.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), alongside the Minister of Police and the Minister of Justice, were seeking an interdict preventing Lekabe's fund, worth R4-million, from being released by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), pending the finalisation of legal proceedings initiated against Lekabe in December 2019.

Lekabe resigned from his post at the end of 2018, amid allegations of corruption and misconduct. His resignation followed his suspension on 2 October 2018, after his employer had brought 22 charges of misconduct against him.

Some of these include financial impropriety and mishandling of financial affairs at the state attorney's office.

The primary matter stems from an...