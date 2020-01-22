South Africa: Tribunal Freezes Pension Fund of Former State Attorney Office Head

22 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

A special tribunal established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2019 to recover funds lost due to state corruption had its first sitting since its inception. In the hearing, the pension of Kgosi Lekabe, former head of the offices of the state attorney in Johannesburg, had his pension fund blocked pending a corruption trial.

A special tribunal, chaired by Judge Gidfonia Makhanya, blocked an attempt by former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg, Kgosi Lekabe, to have his pension fund paid to him.

The hearing took place at the Booysens Magistrate's Court.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), alongside the Minister of Police and the Minister of Justice, were seeking an interdict preventing Lekabe's fund, worth R4-million, from being released by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), pending the finalisation of legal proceedings initiated against Lekabe in December 2019.

Lekabe resigned from his post at the end of 2018, amid allegations of corruption and misconduct. His resignation followed his suspension on 2 October 2018, after his employer had brought 22 charges of misconduct against him.

Some of these include financial impropriety and mishandling of financial affairs at the state attorney's office.

The primary matter stems from an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.