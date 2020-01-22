Zimbabwe: Caledonia Regains Majority Shares in Blanket Mine

22 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Caledonia Mining Corporation has increased its shareholding threshold in Blanket Mine to 64 percent after purchasing an additional 15 percent shares from Fremino Investments.

This follows reversal of the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

In a bid to comply with the Act signed in 2008, Caledonia had sold 41 percent from its total threshold to three indigenous companies, Fremiro: 15 percent, The National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Fund: 16 percent and Blanket Employee Trust Services (Private) Limited: 10 percent in 2012.

In a statement released today, the company highlighted that the deal culminated from a US$11.467 million loan which had been issued to Fremiro Investments.

"Gross consideration for Fremiro's shareholding in Blanket is $16.667 million which has been settled through the cancellation of an $11.467 million loan between Fremiro and Caledonia and the issue of 727,266 new shares in Caledonia at an issue price of $7.15 per share.

"Consequently, Caledonia's shareholding in Blanket is 64 per cent and Fremiro holds approximately 6.3 per cent of Caledonia's issued share capital," said Caledonia in a statement.

"I am pleased to report that the Company has concluded its transaction with Fremiro to increase Caledonia's shareholding in Blanket to 64 per cent. I would like to thank Fremiro for its support as a shareholder in Blanket during the last seven years and am confident that Fremiro, now as a significant shareholder in the Company, will continue to be supportive of Caledonia's business going forward," Caledonia further noted.

Caledonia Mining Corporation

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.