South Africa: Amigos Case - 'Businessman Savoi Allowed to Fiddle With Tender Specs in Multimillion Rand Deal'

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard evidence detailing how erstwhile KwaZulu-Natal health department head, Dr Busisiwe Nyembezi, colluded with Gaston Savoi - a controversial businessman whose dodgy dealings with the province's public service officials came to be publicly known as the 'Amigos' case - to manipulate and influence tender processes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic auditor, Trevor White continued his "Amigos" case-related testimony on Wednesday, 22 January revealing to the commission that the head of the health department in KwaZulu-Natal, Busisiwer Nyembezi collaborated with businessman Gaston Savoi to unduly influence a tender procedure.

White previously testified that the businessman was introduced into the KwaZulu-Natal government circles by the then head of provincial treasury, Sipho Shabalala, who was his initial accomplice in another colluding scheme.

In 2009 the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal appointed PwC to investigate some of its procurement contracts. During this period a trail of emails were seized from Savoi's Cape-Town based company Intaka by the police on behalf of PwC.

According to White, a tender was put out by the department of health in 2006 for the supply of oxygen generators.

"Dr Savoi and Dr Nyembezi colluded with the setting of specifications that would be advertised...