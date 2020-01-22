Zimbabwe: School Children in Zimbabwe and Malawi Protest to Defend Rights to Education

22 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alfred Tsunga

Something unusual has happened almost unnoticed in the past few days in Southern Africa. School children have led in protests for human rights in Zimbabwe and Malawi. Did you read correctly that children were involved in protests for human rights? Yes. Primary school children in Malawi. Secondary school children in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

If you have followed any news about protests in Zimbabwe and Malawi in the last few months, you will have heard that protest action in Zimbabwe has been done by adult Zimbabweans organised by trade unions, civil society or political formations. You will also have heard that the reactions to the protests by the authorities was the trademark violence, arbitrary arrests and detentions and in some instances shooting. Yes, shooting to kill unarmed civilians.

This happens when states become autocratic and intolerant to criticism and leaders operate on a psyche that power is an end in itself and therefore seek to hold into...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Education
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Malawi
