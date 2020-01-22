South Africa: 'Amigo Case' - Testimony of How a R144 Million Tender Was Irregularly Awarded to Gaston Savoi

22 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

On the second day of his testimony, PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic auditor Trevor White detailed how businessman Gaston Savoi, alongside ANC top officials, benefited from an irregular R144m procurement deal which came to be known popularly as the 'Amigos case'.

PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic auditor Trevor White's testimony shifted its focus from controversial businessman Toshan Panday and his alleged involvement in a dodgy KZN SAPS procurement deal to the "Amigos" case. Central to the case was Cape-Town based businessman Gaston Savoi who is said to have cashed in on a R144-million contract from KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Health and local government for the supply of water purification plants and self-generation oxygen equipment.

The first arrests of the 21 suspects charged with racketeering, corruption, and fraud in the case were made in 2010 and almost 10 years later the matter is still dragging before the courts. Some of those arrested during this period were ANC heavyweights in KZN, then MEC for Health Peggy Nkonyeni and MEC for Co-operative Governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Mike Mabuyakhulu. By 2018, charges against Nkonyeni, Mike and those said to have political connections were withdrawn, leaving only nine suspects to face the dock.

