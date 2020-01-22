South Africa: Two Pupils Crushed to Death After Truck Reverses Into Wall of Primary School

22 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A truck delivering food to Lekgolo Primary School crashed into a wall which then collapsed on two pupils on Wednesday, the Limpopo Education Department confirmed.

Education Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said two other pupils were seriously injured and rushed to Kgapane Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pupils were identified as seven-year-old Sello Fortunate Mohale and five-year-old Rethabile Nakana.

He said the truck was believed to have been reversing before hitting the wall."The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food as part of the school feeding scheme crashed into it," he said.

According to his records, three pupils were injured.

"We have opened an inquest docket and will check on the whole circumstances surrounding the incident."

Provincial Education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was saddened by the news and was rushing to the scene.

"The department's psychosocial unit has been dispatched to start with the work of providing the necessary trauma counselling to learners, educators, support staff and the bereaved families," said Makondo.

Breaking News:Two pupils of Lekgolo Primary School in Mamaila Kolobetona (Sekgosese) died this morning after a truck which was delivering food at school knocked off the gate wall and fell on them. pic.twitter.com/5bMnYWPWJi-- Giyani View (@giyaniview) January 22, 2020

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.