South Africa: Two Pupils Crushed to Death After Truck Reverses Into Wall of Primary School

A truck delivering food to Lekgolo Primary School crashed into a wall which then collapsed on two pupils on Wednesday, the Limpopo Education Department confirmed.

Education Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said two other pupils were seriously injured and rushed to Kgapane Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pupils were identified as seven-year-old Sello Fortunate Mohale and five-year-old Rethabile Nakana.

He said the truck was believed to have been reversing before hitting the wall."The deceased and other learners were reportedly standing next to the wall when the trailer of a truck delivering food as part of the school feeding scheme crashed into it," he said.

According to his records, three pupils were injured.

"We have opened an inquest docket and will check on the whole circumstances surrounding the incident."

Provincial Education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was saddened by the news and was rushing to the scene.

"The department's psychosocial unit has been dispatched to start with the work of providing the necessary trauma counselling to learners, educators, support staff and the bereaved families," said Makondo.

Breaking News:Two pupils of Lekgolo Primary School in Mamaila Kolobetona (Sekgosese) died this morning after a truck which was delivering food at school knocked off the gate wall and fell on them. pic.twitter.com/5bMnYWPWJi-- Giyani View (@giyaniview) January 22, 2020

Source: News24