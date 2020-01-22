South Africa: Suspect Apprehended for Young Doctor's Murder

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has reiterated calls for communities to take united action to end gender-based violence.

This comes after the murder of another young woman, whose life was cut short allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

Shongile Nkhwashu, aged 24 years, was a medical intern at Mankweng Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo. Her body was found in her room at the hospital on Sunday evening.

A 25-year-old suspect, who is believed to be Nkhwashu's boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with her murder.

"This is a very sad incident and a stain on our society's conscience, that with all measures put in place and with the country's focus on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), barbaric acts like this by men still happen," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The Minister has sent her sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nkhwashu.

A concerned Nkoana-Mashabane said the country is "deeply traumatised" by acts of extreme violence perpetrated by men against women and children.

"These killings have caused great pain and outrage because acts of such brutality have become all too common in our communities. Perpetrators of GBVF don't belong in our communities, and they must be removed," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

The Minister has reiterated government's call for South Africans to unite and play their part in fighting the scourge of GBVF. She urged everyone to report cases of GBV to the police.

She also encouraged all men and boys to take a stand against all forms of abuse and GBVF.

"The National Pledge calls on South African men to become actively involved in ending all forms of violence. It is not only about being a good man, father, husband and co-worker. It goes beyond that to men not allowing violence in all its forms to take place.

"Men can do this by calling out other men who insult, denigrate, abuse or treat women like objects. Men need to be active players in efforts to end GBVF," Nkoana-Mashabane said.