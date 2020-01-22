South Africa: PetroSA Appoints New CEO

22 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The PetroSA Board has announced Pragasen Naidoo as the entity's new group chief executive officer.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the board said the appointment was effective from 17 January 2020, subject to transitional arrangement with the Central Energy Fund.

"His appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process to appoint a permanent Group CEO after the entity has had a number of executives on an acting role since 2014," PetroSA said.

Prior to the appointment, Naidoo, in addition to other roles, served as the Group Chief Operations and Business Development Officer at the Central Energy Fund (CEF), a holding company of PetroSA.

He holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering and an MSc in Engineering whilst his industry experience spans approximately 18 years in Human Capital Development and Management, Technology Development and Engineering, Capital Project Execution, Business Development and Operations. During this period, Naidoo also gained exposure to the local and international environments.

Commenting on his appointment, PetroSA chairperson, Frans Baleni said: "Mr Naidoo's demonstrable industry experience and acumen will continue to deliver value to the entity's shareholders and stakeholders through good governance, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. We are confident that he will contribute immensely towards addressing our business' sustainability challenges, as well as positioning PetroSA for the future".

The CEF Group Chairperson, Monde Mnyande welcomed the appointment.

"We embrace and fully support the permanent appointment of the PetroSA Group CEO, Mr Naidoo. The appointment of Mr Naidoo could not have come at a better time, when as a group we have initiated a roadmap to build a solid foundation for the long term sustainability of the group," said Mnyande.

Mnyande said on behalf of the CEF Board of Directors, they are committed to work closely with the PetroSA Board and the Group CEO to provide any requisite support to bring stability, sustainability and growth at PetroSA; the subsidiary which accounts for 85% of the group revenue.

Baleni also thanked the outgoing interim Group CEO Bongani Siyadini for providing stewardship when the company was going through a turbulent period.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Company
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.