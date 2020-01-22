Nigeria: Eight Nigerian Soldiers Killed, Five Wounded in Battle With Boko Haram

22 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

One Nigerian army officer and seven soldiers have lost their lives after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military patrol team in Borno, military sources said.

Five soldiers were wounded and two still missing in action as of late Tuesday, sources said. A Boko Haram fighter was killed while an assault rifle was recovered from the attackers.

The ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion occurred at about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Mainok, about 60 kilometres west of Maiduguri.

Soldiers have recovered the bodies of their fallen colleagues and moved the wounded to a medical facility for treatment, military sources said.

Two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack, although it was not immediately clear whether they were carted away by the insurgents or temporarily misplaced during exchange of fire.

Sagir Musa, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, did not return requests for comments on the attack Wednesday morning.

Regrouping

Following weeks of relative calm, Boko Haram appears to have regrouped in recent days, striking civilian and military targets along the highway leading into Maiduguri.

The group has killed or abducted many residents and aid workers in the region over the past week.

The implementation last year of 'super camps' reduced soldiers' vulnerability to incessant attacks on military units in the troubled North-east, where Boko Haram jihadists have killed thousands since they declared war against the Nigerian state in 2009.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.