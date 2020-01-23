Rwanda: Zambian Organisation Partners With NURC to Promote Unity

Global Frontiers International Trust Limited (GFI), a Zambian faith-based organisation expressed commitment to replicate Rwanda's unity and reconciliation model to Zambia and other African countries.

The commitment was made on Tuesday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the organisation's founder, Dr Joshua HK Banda and Rwanda National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC).

The agreement aims at building collaboration in respect to the Commission's mandate towards preserving peace, unity and reconciliation ideals thereby contributing to the global cause of achieving social cohesion, socio-economic development, good governance, conflict prevention and resolution.

Prior to the agreement, the organisation conducted study tours to different parts of Rwanda for two years to learn more about Rwanda's unity and reconciliation model in communities so as to replicate it in Zambia and other countries.

Banda said the agreement will enable his organization to contribute to the greater pan-African goals of both the African Union as well as many other institutions that act at the pan-African level to be able to bring African people together.

"Rwanda has achieved a lot in unity and reconciliation among its citizens and, as a result of that, there was a desire to see how we can collaborate and maybe extend some experience and mutual efforts towards building greater cohesion not just in Rwanda but in many parts of our continent," Banda said after signing the MoU.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are still conflicts and tensions across the continent and there is need to be able to grow some levels of cohesion and more peaceful coexistence of our great people of Africa," he added.

The collaboration envisaged under the memorandum will involve the Commission using the services of GFI in conflict resolution, peacebuilding and reconciliation.

Bishop John Rucyahana, the president of Unity and Reconciliation Commission, thanked GIF for their commitment to extend the model towards building a United Africa.

"This is a call of deeper challenge not only to sign but to also ensure what we sign is put into action to create awareness among Africans of what Africa is and the purpose for which Africa exists," Rucyahana said

He, however, insisted that the agreement was not meant to bring Rwandans living in Zambia and other countries back to Rwanda but a campaign through which the world will know the truth about the Genocide against the Tutsi and share the Rwanda's journey to build unity and reconciliation among their citizens.

"We want our people to be healthy, productive, honorable and exemplary wherever they are and have a clean and clear conscience. If the campaign becomes successful, then the world will hopefully know the truth about Rwanda's past and become open to extraditing Genocide fugitives hiding out there because they will have no more excuses anymore," he said.

There are an estimated 4,000 Rwandans living in Zambia.