Kenya: Kimanzi Confident Kenya Can Qualify for 2022 World Cup

22 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenya has been drawn in Group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup alongside Rwanda, Uganda and Mali and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi is optimistic the team can sail through.

Kimanzi says the draw is fair but expects tough matches from the opponents.

"Uganda and Mali were in AFCON 2019 and that tells you they are quality sides. Rwanda has been on the upward trajectory and therefore we cannot afford to underrate them. It is a fair draw and I believe if we prepare well we can pull through," Kimanzi says

The tactician is also happy with the fact that the team will not have to travel long distance for the matches.

"Rwanda and Uganda are our neighbors and that makes planning easier. We have the basic core of the team intact and we will now kick off the preparations in earnest," he added

The group matches kick off in October and Kimanzi reveals the team has a number of international friendlies lined up before then.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.