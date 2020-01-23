Kenya/Nigeria: Ex-Nigerian Footballer to Meet Bandari Players

Former African player of the year Victor Ikpeba Nosa will on Thursday morning conduct a coaching clinic for Kenyan Premier League club Bandari.

The former Nigerian and Monaco goal getter, who is in the country as the Celebrity Guest for Friday's Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya), will give Bandari players some career tips at 9am at their KPA Mbaraki Sports Club and later tour the premises.

According to a program released by Kenya Ports Authority Cooperate Affairs Manager Bernard Osero, the former star will pay a courtesy call at the port, where he is also expected to meet Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku, before taking a boat ride and conclude his brief tour with a lunch organised by KPA at the prestigious Mama Ngina drive water front.

"We have a lot of respect for Ikpeba following his contribution to football development in his country and that is why we have invited him to come and give our players some tips on career growth," Osero said.

The 46-year-old Ikpeba, who played as a forward for both club and country, had a long spell at Monaco after another brief stint in Belgium, where he caught the attention of the national team coaches.

Ikpeba played 31 international matches and scored seven goals for the Super Eagles, featuring at the 1994 and 1998 Fifa World Cups.

He is also credited with helping Nigeria win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, USA.

He jetted into the country on Tuesday.