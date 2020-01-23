Angola: Drought Kills Over 5000 Cattle in Huíla

22 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — At least 5.654 heads of cattle died in 2019, in southern Huíla province, victims of diseases caused by the severe drought that affected the municipalities of Gambos, Chibia, Matala, Jamba, Lubango and Quipungo, reads a report from the provincial office of agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

The document, which Angop had access Wednesday, also indicates that 576.000 heads are at risk of dying because they are weakened and with drought consequences.

Most of the animals that died in Huila territory in 2019 come from the neighboring provinces of Cunene and Namibe, from where their breeders migrated in search of pasture for cattle.

According to the report, although the rains are falling with some regularity, Huíla still has a large concentration of animals from Cunene and Namibe, thus creating an alert to the Veterinary Service for preventive vaccination campaigns.

