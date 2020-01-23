Kenya: Snow the Man to Beat as Safari Tour Shifts to Sigona

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

The battle for slots in the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour sanctioned event, now shifts to the hilly Sigona Golf Club course this weekend for the ninth leg of the Safari Tour.

The event, which starts with the Pro-Am on Saturday where the pros will be joined by over 150 amateurs, had by Wednesday afternoon attracted a field of 35 pros though the number is likely to change when the entries close Thursday evening.

With a total of 10 players set to qualify to the prestigious Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa through the Safari Tour, Sigona offers the professionals an opportunity to score valuable points with two legs left to play.

Those who had listed their names to play include the Johnnie Walker-sponsored Dismas Indiza who is currently leading the standings with 330.6 points despite having missed the cut in the seventh leg at Thika Greens where Muthaiga's Greg Snow emerged top.

Snow, who is preparing to travel to South Africa for the Sunshine Tour's Cape Town Open and Dimension Data Pro-Am event, and Thika Sports Club's Simon Ngige, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu, Riz Charania, Kopan Timbe and Justus Madoya, all of whom occupy the top eight in the Order of Merit, will be at Sigona.

ODOH OUT

Nigeria's Andrew Odoh is likely to miss this weekend's event as he has to travel to South Africa to pre-qualify for the Limpopo Championship on Monday. Snow was also listed to play in the Pre-Q for the same event as well as the Ram Cape Town Open qualifier on February 4.

Odoh and Uganda's Philip Kasozi currently occupy the two slots reserved for regional players in 13th and 14th place respectively in the Safari Tour where both are members.

At Sigona, Snow, last year's Safari Tour champion, will be the odds on favourite to win after his back-to-back victories at Thika Greens and at his home club Muthaiga.

He will face his usual challengers Indiza, Ngige, Madoya, Golf Park's David Wakhu, Ooko of Royal who missed the cut at Muthaiga, and home pro John Wangai.

Besides Magical Kenya and the Absa Group, the Sigona event and the last leg at Karen next month, have attracted the support of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Johnnie Walker brand.

This week, KBL announced the sponsorship for a Hole-In-One prize at Sigona and the Karen event as well as sponsoring the Pro-Am prizes for both events.

While making the announcement, KBL's Head of Marketing International Spirits and Reserve, Grace Nshemeire-Gwaku, expressed the company's delight in being part of the Safari Tour.

"At KBL, we are always committed to contributing to the growth of sports in Kenya, Johnnie Walker has a rich history in supporting the sport of golf not only locally but internationally and we are excited to be involved in the Safari Tour Golf series," she said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.