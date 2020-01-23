Kenya: Woman Douses Husband in Petrol and Sets Him on Fire

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa

A teacher from Uganda is nursing serious burn injuries after his wife allegedly doused him in petrol and set him on fire for returning home late.

Mr Gabriel Wafula Kuto, 47 a teacher at Muimet Primary School in Bukwo District on the Kenya-Uganda border, is recuperating at Cherang'any Nursing Home in Kitale.

The victim told Nation that his wife of 20 years declined to open the door when he returned home at 10 pm on Sunday.

He then decided to sleep in his lorry which was parked in the compound.

PETROL

"At 1am my wife came to the lorry and asked why I was sleeping inside the vehicle. I told her I had knocked (on the door) but she could not respond. We had a bitter exchange which attracted neighbours before we agreed to settle the matter the following day," said Mr Wafula.

He said upon entering the house, his wife threatened to burn him using petrol.

"After I went to the bedroom to sleep, my wife came with a bottle of petrol and poured on me and lit a match stick before I could escape," he added.

Mr Wafula said he was rushed to hospital by neighbours who had responded to his distress calls.

TREATMENT

Mr Wafula's brother-in-law Daniel Mukhwana, told the Nation that the couple had no family disputes.

Officials at Cherangany Nursing Home said the patient was responding well to treatment and was out of danger.

Mr Mukhwana has called on the police on the Kenya-Uganda border to track down and arrest the suspect.

Police in Kitale said the incident was reported in Uganda.

They said that they were waiting for communication from their counterparts in Uganda for any help needed.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.