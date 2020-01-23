Kenya: Woman Douses Husband in Petrol and Sets Him on Fire

A teacher from Uganda is nursing serious burn injuries after his wife allegedly doused him in petrol and set him on fire for returning home late.

Mr Gabriel Wafula Kuto, 47 a teacher at Muimet Primary School in Bukwo District on the Kenya-Uganda border, is recuperating at Cherang'any Nursing Home in Kitale.

The victim told Nation that his wife of 20 years declined to open the door when he returned home at 10 pm on Sunday.

He then decided to sleep in his lorry which was parked in the compound.

PETROL

"At 1am my wife came to the lorry and asked why I was sleeping inside the vehicle. I told her I had knocked (on the door) but she could not respond. We had a bitter exchange which attracted neighbours before we agreed to settle the matter the following day," said Mr Wafula.

He said upon entering the house, his wife threatened to burn him using petrol.

"After I went to the bedroom to sleep, my wife came with a bottle of petrol and poured on me and lit a match stick before I could escape," he added.

Mr Wafula said he was rushed to hospital by neighbours who had responded to his distress calls.

TREATMENT

Mr Wafula's brother-in-law Daniel Mukhwana, told the Nation that the couple had no family disputes.

Officials at Cherangany Nursing Home said the patient was responding well to treatment and was out of danger.

Mr Mukhwana has called on the police on the Kenya-Uganda border to track down and arrest the suspect.

Police in Kitale said the incident was reported in Uganda.

They said that they were waiting for communication from their counterparts in Uganda for any help needed.