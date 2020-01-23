Angola: Ethiopia Wants to Increase Flights to Angola

22 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ethiopia is interested in increasing the frequency of weekly flights, going from the current five to seven, on the Addis-Ababa / Luanda route and vice versa, within the scope of a proposal to revise the air transport agreement.

This hypothesis was discussed on Tuesday (21), in Addis-Ababa, at a meeting between the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, and AkliluKebede, director-general for African Affairs for the North, West, Central and Southern Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a note from the Angolan Embassy in that country.

With a view to relaunching cooperation, both governments are holding consultations with a view to signing three legal instruments, specifically the General Cooperation Agreement, Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola and the Ethiopian counterpart, as well as such as Visa Suppression on Service and Diplomatic Passports.

As for the revision of the airline agreement, which dates back to 1977, Ethiopian Airlines intends to increase the weekly flights to Luanda, coinciding with the interest, by Angola, of the strengthening of the cooperation, mainly in the maintenance of the planes and training of personnel of the national company TAAG.

