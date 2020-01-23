Kenya: KFCB Hunting Down Coast Matatus Screening Unlicensed Videos

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Diana Mutheu

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) in coast region says they have not licensed any PSVs including long distance shuttles and buses to screen any content.

Speaking to Nation, KFCB coast regional manager Bonventure Kioko said they are aware that some matatus and long distance buses and shuttles have mounted screens and are screening content which hasn't been examined, which is against the law.

Mr Kioko added that they will work closely with police officers to ensure deviant PSV operators are brought to book.

"This year we haven't licensed any public transport vehicle to screen any content. The traffic police should demand to be served with screening permits by the Saccos and drivers of those vehicles. Remember government institutions complement each other and we work closely with the police to enforce these laws," Mr Kioko said.

Mr Kioko added that they have received complaints from members of public that some matatus which are popular with students were exposing them to explicit content.

Matatu Owners Association (MoA) Coast region co-ordinator, Salim Mbarak urged their members to pull down all the screens.

In 2018, KFCB banned screens in PSVs after some vehicles plying along Mtwapa route in Kilifi were impounded for playing pornographic music content to passengers on board.

