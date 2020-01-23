Malawi: Mpinganjira to Appear in Court Thursday Over Judges Bribery Attempt in Malawi Poll Case

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

FDH Financial Holdings Limited chief executive officer (CEO)Thomson Mpinganjira, arrested on allegations of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges over the election case, will appear in court on Thursday morning for formal charges.

Mpinganjira: To appear in court

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba has said the bureau has finished interrogating him.

"We have charged him with attempt to bribe Constitutional Court judges and he will appear in court on Thursday to be charged formally," said Matemba.

Matemba said Mpinganjira will spend the night at Blantyre police station.

Matemba also said more arrests on the issue are underway after investigations.

Earlier, Matemba indicated that the graft busting body was also looking for a public officer in connection with the bribery allegation.

Mpinganjira emerged from the ACB offices in the afternoon on Wednesday after a four hour interrogation just to be greeted with jeers and songs of insults by the crowd that had gathered outside the ACB offices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

