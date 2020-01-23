Angola: Afrocups - Mamelodi Sundow in Luanda to Consolidate Leading

22 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa arrived, on Tuesday night, in Luanda, where they will face Saturday, at Estádio 11 de Novembro, the local Petro, for the Champion Clubs League in football.

The South African team delegation consists of 43 elements, of which 23 are players. A group of about 50 supporters of the South African team, leader of group C with 10 points, is expected next Friday.

Speaking at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the coach Pita Musimane said that, despite anticipating great difficulties against Petro de Luanda, he is confident of victory.

In the first game of the group stage of this event (on 30 November), the "tricolor" lost 0-3 in Pretoria, in a match in which the forwarders Tony, Yano and Jacques debuted.

The three are among the team's top scorers in Girabola2019 / 20, but for administrative reasons they were unable to compete in the qualifiers.

In Saturday's game they could be instrumental in obtaining a good result against the South Africans.

Last Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns beat Usma de Algiers (Algeria) 2-1, while Petro de Luanda drew at home with Wydad de Casablanca (Morocco), by two balls.

Wydad de Casablanca ranks the second position of Group C, with six points, followed by Usma of Algeria (2) and Petro de Luanda (2).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

