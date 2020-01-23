Namibia: Cancer Association to Connect More With the Community in 2020

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in 2020, aims to support and partner with the community, by learning from their knowledge and insights to the benefit of the people.

According to the association, for 2020 they will be connecting with other communities and partners to better the fight against cancer in the country.

"A new decade signals a time for reflection and focussing on 'new opportunities' that lay untapped before us," the association added.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the idea behind the proverbial 'new opportunity' that 2020 and the next decade offers, should be garbed, because, they learn from the past, they try their very best each day and they build towards a brighter future.

"At the Cancer Association of Namibia it is a time to reflect and most importantly to recognise the contributions of the hundreds of health professionals and more than 28 038 newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families we have the privilege to work with during the last decade," he added.

Hansen highlighted that greater investment in workforce training and delivery models throughout the country is needed to achieve lasting change and deliver on the promise of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"Therefore in 2020 and the decade ahead, let us all again reaffirm our support to change for the better, while we learn from what is, let us move towards what is better and may we see the urgency as a community, to align ourselves with common vision to build our nation's healthcare system," he emphasised.

He said it is his wish for greater investment in the cancer care continuum by the government, but while we aim for all these changes, it should not be forgotten that taking small steps in the right direction gets you closer to your goals.

"For us each fundraiser, every outreach, the clinic and the support programmes all enable us to positively impact live," he added.

According to Hansen, in 2020 the community should celebrate wholeheartedly and invest in the people behind the fight against cancer, their commitment to patients, raise and empower their voices and help them continue their work to make access to sustainable cancer care priority for everybody, wherever they live in Namibia with no one left behind.