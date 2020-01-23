Namibia: Cancer Association to Connect More With the Community in 2020

22 January 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in 2020, aims to support and partner with the community, by learning from their knowledge and insights to the benefit of the people.

According to the association, for 2020 they will be connecting with other communities and partners to better the fight against cancer in the country.

"A new decade signals a time for reflection and focussing on 'new opportunities' that lay untapped before us," the association added.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the idea behind the proverbial 'new opportunity' that 2020 and the next decade offers, should be garbed, because, they learn from the past, they try their very best each day and they build towards a brighter future.

"At the Cancer Association of Namibia it is a time to reflect and most importantly to recognise the contributions of the hundreds of health professionals and more than 28 038 newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families we have the privilege to work with during the last decade," he added.

Hansen highlighted that greater investment in workforce training and delivery models throughout the country is needed to achieve lasting change and deliver on the promise of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"Therefore in 2020 and the decade ahead, let us all again reaffirm our support to change for the better, while we learn from what is, let us move towards what is better and may we see the urgency as a community, to align ourselves with common vision to build our nation's healthcare system," he emphasised.

He said it is his wish for greater investment in the cancer care continuum by the government, but while we aim for all these changes, it should not be forgotten that taking small steps in the right direction gets you closer to your goals.

"For us each fundraiser, every outreach, the clinic and the support programmes all enable us to positively impact live," he added.

According to Hansen, in 2020 the community should celebrate wholeheartedly and invest in the people behind the fight against cancer, their commitment to patients, raise and empower their voices and help them continue their work to make access to sustainable cancer care priority for everybody, wherever they live in Namibia with no one left behind.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Health
NCDs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.