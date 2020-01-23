Rwanda Hands Over Body of Slain Ugandan

22 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Rwandan officials Wednesday handed over the body of Teojen Ndagijimana, a Ugandan national who was shot dead by Rwandan security forces in Kumugu Trading Centre in Musanze District, inside Rwanda, about three kilometres from the Uganda-Rwanda border, on Saturday.

The body was received by a Ugandan delegation that was led by Rtd Capt Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro District Resident Commissioner, at Chanika border.

Mr James Nsaba Buturo, the former Ethics and Integrity Minister and Bufumbira East Member of Parliament, attended the event.

The Rwandan delegation was led by Ms Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira, the mayor of Burera District.

The body was taken to Chahafi Health Centre IV, where another post mortem was scheduled to be carried out before a burial at Kabingo village, Chahafi Parish.

Ndagijimana is the fourth Ugandan to be shot dead inside Rwanda by Rwandan forces since the Kigali government closed its border with Uganda at Katuna in February last year, stopping the movement of goods and people from either country.

Rwanda declared Uganda a hostile country. Other Ugandans who have been shot dead by Rwandan forces are Alex Nyesiga, 32, who was killed in May last year together with a Rwandan national as they entered Rwanda from Uganda.

On November 9, two other Ugandans Job Ebyarishanga and Bosco Tuheirwe, both residents of Rukiga District near the border, were shot dead about 1km inside Rwanda. Rwanda police later claimed the deceased were smuggling raw tobacco into the country.

