Malawi: Learners Set Ablaze Karonga DCs Office

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Irate learners from Karonga have set ablaze the office of the district commissioner's office as the teachers strike entered day three.

Karonga DC offices torched

The district commissioner used offices of the fisheries department because previous office was also burned during previous demonstrations.

Eye witnesses said the learners, who want to force the hover pay teachers their December salary, pelted stones at the offices in the morning and returned in the afternoon to set them ablaze.

Government failed to pay 5000 teachers their December pay because of what the government said failure to produce national IDs.

Principal secretary for ministry of Education Justin Saidi claimed all teachers have refused the salaries a claim denied by Teachers Union of Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.