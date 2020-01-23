Malawi Army Soldiers Guard ACB Offices As Journalists, People Gather to See Arrested Mpinganjira

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers were deployed to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre as a mob has been gathering there to see FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer Thomson Mpinganjira who is being questioned over Constitutional Court judges bribery allegation saga.

Mpinganjira being interrogated at ACB offices

Journalists have also camped outside the offices as the ACB has tightened security following the arrest of Mpinganjira.

The arrest of Mpinganjira came just hours after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) gave the ACB one week ultimatum to arrest those named in the bribery saga or face a vigil at the graft busting body offices in Lilongwe and forced closure of the offices.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo also demanded the resignation of the ACB director general Reyneck Matemba.

