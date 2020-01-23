Africa: Respect Term Limits, Mutharika Tells African Leaders

The African Union encourages all its member states to respect their constitutions as part of entrenching democracy on the continent, President Peter Mutharika has said.

President Mutharika: I was declared a winner and opposition are not happy about it.

Mutharika was answering a question from one of member of the audience during after his address to the University of London's School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS) where he was asked of his opinion on leaders trying to extend their term limits.

'I don't know why someone would want to stick around after completing their terms. But as AU we encourage leaders to respect their constitutions.

"In my own I strongly believe after two terms, one should pave way for others and let them contribute also,' said the Malawi President whose second term re-election is being challenged by opposition parties.

Mutharika said he had asked opposition leaders to come together to find political settlement to ongoing violent demonstrations they had been backing, adding that it was imperative to let the courts adjudicate on the matter as presented to it.

'I was declared a winner and they were not happy about it. But we can only leave it to courts. On our part as politicians let us come together and work together to preserve peace in Malawi. Malawi is a peaceful nation we have had no tribal or ethnic divisions,' said Mutharika.

The President was who was in his best form tackling all questions and extra, said his passion is to leave office with a happy Malawi that had their lives improved through education, skills transfer and rural development.

'Majority of our people live in rural areas. I want almost 50% of all children leaving primary school to go to secondary by 2023. I want every constituency to have a rural skills college. I want strong rural economy that is diversified that is why 700,000 farmers will move from subsistence to commercial farming through a project I have recently launched,' said the President.

Answering a question on infrastructure development that one of prominent Malawians Dr. Mpalive Msiska said he had noted across Malawi during his visit, Mutharika said the focus on rural development would require good roads and infrastructure to support it