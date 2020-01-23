Tanzania: Proud Samatta 'Excited' to Sign for Villa

22 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aston Villa FC

Mbwana Samatta has spoken of his excitement and pride to have signed for Aston Villa and revealed his memories of watching Gabby Agbonlahor fire home goals for the club in the Premier League.

The striker has completed his switch from Belgian side KRC Genk, becoming the first player from Tanzania to ply his trade in England's top flight.

And in his first interview with VillaTV, the beaming 27-year-old, more commonly known as 'Ally', cannot wait to pull on a claret and blue shirt and get started. "I'm so excited," he said.

"It's a huge step for me in my career. "For all the people from Tanzania, this is a very big step for the country as well. "Everybody there, they were looking for it to see when someone from Tanzania could play in the Premier League, and here today I am. "I'm so happy."

Samatta has also recalled his fond memories of watching the Premier League when he was growing up.

And in particular seeing Gabby, Villa's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, hit the back of the net for the club.

"Since I was a kid, I used to like watching Premier League games and one of the teams I used to watch was Aston Villa," he added.

"I know many things about Aston Villa but most of all are some of the players who used to play here before. "I used to watch Gabby Agbonlahor when he was here. "It's a massive club for me."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.