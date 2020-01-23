Nigeria: Medics, 17 Others Killed By Lassa Fever in Nigeria

22 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

fAt least 19 people, including two medical doctors and a health worker, have been reported killed by Lassa fever in Kano and Ondo states in Nigeria in January.

Another doctor is under care at an isolation centre in Yar gaya Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), in Kano, northwest Nigeria.

The Kano state government on Wednesday confirmed the deaths, saying the doctor had been quarantined.

Dr Steven Fagbemi, Ondo State Epidemiologist, confirmed that that lassa fever had so far killed 16 people in the state since the outbreak early January.

The Kano state Commissioner for health Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that blood samples of the patients at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), were sent to Abuja, with result confirming all the victims had Lassa fever.

"A pregnant woman, who had a caesarean session (CS) at AKTH in December, was said to be a carrier of the disease and had died," Dr Tsanyawa told reporters at an emergency Press conference on Wednesday.

"One of the doctors and a health worker that carried out the CS on the woman are among those that died on January 21, 2020 in Kano. The Consultant who took charge of the pregnant woman when she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of AKTH has also died of the same symptoms," he added.

In order to control the situation, the commissioner said that the ministry of health had reactivated an isolation centre in the state and a Rapid Response Team to prevent further outbreak.

The state has so far recoded recorded 84 cases of the disease from January 1, according to Dr Fagbemi.

16 of the patients died because their cases had reached advanced stage before they were taken to hospital.

He also disclosed that 47 patients currently on admission were responding to treatment, while 21 persons had been treated and discharged.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.