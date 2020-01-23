Malawi: Three Jailed for Life in Jail Over Murder Trial

The High Court of Malawi sitting in Mchinji has sentenced three men to life imprisonment each for murder in three separate cases.

The three, Christopher Phakeni, 25, Steven Lameck Zulu, 29, and Nelson Khakhiwa, y5, were trued separately on murder crimes committed in 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

However, the presiding Judge Esmie Chombo handed the sentences to each of them on Tuesday.

Court records show that Phakeni killed his grandfather Fabriano Sheko in July 2014 over K125 000.

"One of the deceased's grandchildren told Phakeni that the grandfather had a lot of money which he was carrying everywhere he went.

"One night when Sheko was going to his workplace, Phakeni killed him to get the money," reads the court statement in part.

On Zulu, court records show that he killed a security guard, Alikanjeto Sheko, at Mchinji Boma on January 3 2016.

It is reported that Zulu, with two other suspects, broke into a shop at night, tied the guard and beat him to death.

As fly Khakhiwa, records show that he killed his wife Eunice Darabani over family issues in 2017.

Giving the sentences in court, Chombo said murder cases attract death sentence.

She, however, gave a life sentence to each of the three.

In a separate interview, Directorate of Public Prosecutions principal State advocate Mathews Gamadzi said as a State , life imprisonment to the three convicts is an appropriate sentence.