Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Leave Redcliff With Dry Taps

Heavy rains which have been pounding most parts of the Midlands province have ironically left the town of Redcliff with dry taps, Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva has said.

Redcliff has now gone for close to a month without water in the taps with Masiyatsva attributing the problem to the heavy rains.

The town gets its water supplies from nearby Kwekwe city.

"We have gone for nearly a month without water. The reason is that our water authority is not pumping water to us.

"They told us that the reason they are failing to pump water is as raw water coming into Dutchaman's Pool is dirty because of the recent rains," Masiyatsva said.

As a result, he said, Kwekwe was "either pumping on low pressure or not pumping to us for the past weeks."

Meanwhile, Kwekwe City Director of Works, Engineer John Mhike confirmed that water supplies in Kwekwe have been affected by rains.

"The raw water coming into Dutchman's Pool (our raw water abstraction point) is very dirty because of the recent rains in the catchment area. This has resulted in frequent stoppages of the Water Treatment Plant whilst trying to control the high turbidity.

"Coupled with stoppages will be reduced water treatment production and pumping. As a result of the above, some water consumers will have either low pressure or no water during this rainy period," Mhike said.

Last year, Redcliff recently received $7 million debt settlement from government, a move which Mayor Masiyatsva said would go a long way in alleviating the plight of residents in the steelworks suburb.

The $7 million was part of repayment towards settling a $14 million debt accrued by the now defunct integrated steelworks Ziscosteel.