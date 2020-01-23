Zimbabwe: Lupane Granny (81) Killed By Jumbo

23 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

An 81-year-old woman from Lake Alice in Lupane was on Monday morning attacked to death by an elephant she encountered as she walked from her homestead to a nearby school.

Elizabeth Ngwenya from Chief Mabhikwa area was found dead by a fellow villager who was walking along the same path.

Police and rangers from Zimparks were called in and were Wednesday still in the area tracking the problem jumbo, Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said.

"We got a report about a person who was killed by an elephant and a team is on the ground because usually such a problem animal has to be killed," he said.

Some villagers spotted some elephant spoors near Ngwenya's body and reported the matter to Kusile Rural District Council Campfire officers who attended the scene and tracked the animal.

Zimparks rangers also joined in the search as the elephant is said to have disappeared into Lat Alice Forest.

KRDC chief executive Christopher Tshuma said the elephant just emerged from the bush and attacked the helpless elderly woman, killing her on the spot.

"She was walking along a small path... the elephant emerged an immediately attacked her," he said.

Ngwenya's body was taken to St Hospital for post mortem.

Numerous cases of people killed by wildlife have been recorded in areas living adjacent to national parks as the human-wildlife conflict escalates.

Zimparks has identified crocodiles and lions as responsible for most of the deaths.

