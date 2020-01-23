Malawi: Council Loses K1.8m in Revenue As Workers Strike Continue

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials at Lilongwe city council say the council is losing K1.8 million in revenue through market fees because of the ongoing strike by council workers.

The strike, which entered two day on Wednesday has also crippled important services which include cleaning and refuse collection.

The workers are demanding a 20 percent salary hike, saying this was a salary increase which the government authorized in the national budget.

The civic offices remain closed at the City Centre.

Council Chief Executive Officer John Chome said the council made the proposals for the salary hike and is just waiting for response from the ministry of Local Government.

Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri is currently with President Peter Mutharika in UK where the Malawi leader is attending the UK/Africa investment summit.

