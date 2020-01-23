Mauritius: Hubert Curien Le Réduit Partnership's Calls for Proposals for 2020 Projects

press release

The Hubert Curien Le Réduit Partnership (PHC Le Réduit), a Franco-Mauritian partnership, which supports the development and consolidation of bilateral partnerships between academic and scientific institutions in France and in Mauritius, is calling for proposals for projects. The deadline for the submission of applications is 27 February 2020.

The aim of PHC Le Réduit is to encourage bilateral research projects, support the mobility of researchers from one country to another, in order to develop synergies between the two scientific communities and establish sustainable networks.

All research areas are eligible but priority will be given to projects in the following fields: energy and renewable energy, environment and climate change, engineering sciences, modeling, artificial intelligence, ocean studies, health, veterinary and agronomic sciences, biology and biotechnology, art and heritage; humanities and social sciences; French language and French literature.

The PHCs are widely recognised within the French scientific community and are considered as key elements for collaboration between France and its partners. The PHCs, initiated in 1976 and bearing the name of the physicist Hubert Curien (1924-2005), are bilateral programmes which provide fund for the mobility of researchers involved in joint ventures financed by the partner country.

Mauritius joined the league of 55 countries benefitting from the PHC with France following the signing of an Agreement on cooperation in the field of Science and Research in 2019. The first call for research projects took place in August 2019 and the results were published on 12 November the same year.

Additional information about PHC Le Réduit is available on the following websites: https://www.campusfrance.org/fr/le_reduit or http://www.tec.mu