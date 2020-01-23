Malawi: Bullets Sceptical of Agent Jere's Dealings

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club is for now reluctant to release striker Patrick Phiri to South Africa or Eswathini, following scepticism on agent PrinceJere who is not coming out clear on where he is taking the player to.

Jere has written Bullets to release Phiri to Ajax Cape Town in South Africa and an undisclosed club in Eswathini.

Speaking on a local television station, Administrative and Marketing Manager for Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, said they cannot bar the player but they should be sure where exactly the player is heading to.

"He approached us and talked about two football clubs within a space of 24 hours. There is nothing that management has done as of now unless the agent comes seriously then management is going to make a decision," explained Chigoga.

Jere maintains he has meaningful and fruitful connections outside the country and that Patrick Phiri can easily clinch a hot deal with a recognisable club in either South Africa or Eswathini.

Malawi has recently exported players like Francisco Madinga, Dennis Chembezi and Khuda Muyaba.