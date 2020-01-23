Nigeria: NSCIA Condemns CAN Chairman's Killing

23 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar has expressed shock over the killing, by terrorists, of Pastor Lawan Andimi, the Christian Association of Nigeria branch chairman of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Boko Haram.

The spokesman of the council, Mallam Ibrahim Aselemi, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, condemned the incident.

"It is barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man. The council believes that Boko Haram is trying to make the country ungovernable and to incite Christians against Muslims in Nigeria.

"The council hereby expresses her heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of Pastor Lawan Andimi in particular and the leadership and members of the CAN in general," Aselemi said.

He also urged the leadership of CAN in Nigeria to be wary of the comments and statements it put out in the public domain in order to play into the antics of the enemy.

He also urged the Federal Government and the security agencies to be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the country.

