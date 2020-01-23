Nigeria: Quest to Emancipate Benue Will Be Actualised in 2023 - APC

23 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Makurdi — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has said the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed the re-election of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a missed opportunity for Benue to witness true transformation in all strata.

State Publicity Secretary of APC James Ornguga, in a statement, said their governorship candidate, Barrister Emmanuel Jime, would have offered services to enable the development of the state except that he was robbed of his victory at the 2019 polls.

"Sequel to the declaration of election results last year, which in the party's estimation did not reflect the true voting position of the Benue electorate, APC genuinely interrogated PDP's victory which in all rational parametres was foisted on the state amidst helpless gnashing of teeth.

"Our team of lawyers professionally explored available legal windows from the tribunal, appellate court and the Supreme Court in frantic attempts to recover the mandate that we still believe our party won but was short-changed.

"The Benue emancipation project has just been temporarily delayed but will be actualized in 2023 on the APC platform, despite the long walk through the desert of poor leadership as being offered by the present Benue State government," the party said.

Ortom dedicates victory to Benue people

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to people of the state.

He also appreciated God for causing him to triumph in all the legal battles which finally terminated at the apex court on Tuesday.

He said his victories at the tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court were made easier by Benue people by their unflinching support to his administration.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Makurdi after his re-election was confirmed by the Supreme Court, said words could not express his inestimable gratitude to God for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for a second term.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.