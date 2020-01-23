Tunisia: European Union Keen to Continue to Support Democratic Process in Tunisia (Castaldo)

22 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Vice-President of the European Parliament and Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Tunisia Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, reaffirmed the European Union's willngness to continue to support the democratic process in Tunisia in the context of the economic and social challenges posed, and the readiness to develop cooperation between the two parties in various fields.

At a meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Tunis with Caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, during which he presented the mission's final report to him, Castelado stressed that the work of the European mission is part of a new approach, aimed at establishing a dialogue with the political authorities concerned, underlining the close partnership between Tunisia and the European Union and the values and principles of pluralism, dialogue and human rights shared by both parties.

Furthermore, the EU official confirmed, according to a statement of the the Prime Ministry, that his meeting with Youssef Chahed had been friendly and fruitful, during which the results of the mission's work were discussed, and the continuation of this component based on cooperation and exchange of views between Tunisia and the European Union was confirmed.

Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Tunisia welcomed the efforts made by the Independent High Authority for the Elections to make these presidential and legislative elections a success, as well as the positive interaction with the electorate.

The European official stressed the key role of Tunisia in the Mediterranean basin as an essential partner in the civilizational construction of the region, considering it to be an example in the application of democracy and with the potential to influence the Arab and African region, the same source said.

