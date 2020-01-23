South Africa: De Kock Open to Test Captaincy If Needed

23 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — New Proteas ODI captain Quinton de Kock says he would be happy to skipper the Test side if asked.

The 27-year-old was this week unveiled as South Africa's new captain in ODI cricket, replacing Faf du Plessis following last year's World Cup in England where the Proteas finished 7th.

While Du Plessis' future in all three formats is uncertain, he is currently under significant pressure on the Test stage following a string of poor results that have seen South Africa lose seven of their last eight Test matches.

With a two-Test tour to the West Indies in July the only other red ball commitment for the Proteas in 2020, Du Plessis' time in charge of the Test side could be coming to an end.

He has long identified October's T20 World Cup as a possible swansong to his international career, and if that happens Cricket South Africa (CSA) will need to identify a new man to lead the Test charges.

"There are a lot of guys who are also well prepared to be Test captains," De Kock told media at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

"Temba (Bavuma) was vice-captain and now he's come back, so his name is always going to be there.

"It's not up to me whether they want me to be Test captain or not. It's entirely up to the coaches and Graeme (Smith, Director of Cricket).

"I don't think I'll push for it, but if they want me to do it then I'll do it to the best of my ability."

De Kock acknowledged that this had been a difficult time for the national side, given the fact that they were 2-1 down in their Test series against England, but that he was trying his best to stay positive.

"I'm just trying to back Faf. There is a bit of pressure, not just on him, so I'm just trying to be there and help the guys out and maybe lighten the mood at times," he said.

"It's quite difficult when you're a player under so much pressure, so when I have an opportunity I try to make somebody feel better or give them advice."

While De Kock says he will encourage his players to be "street-smart" on the field and not overly rely on pre-match plans, he acknowledged that he had learnt a lot from Du Plessis' methods over the years.

"What I have learnt from Faf is the amount of patience he's developed over the years with the players ... a lot of high-profile players with a lot of opinions," he said.

"For him to have the patience to deal with that has helped him grow as a person and I've seen it from the side and obviously standing next to him as a 'keeper."

The fourth and final Test match gets underway at the Wanderers on Friday.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.