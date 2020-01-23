Sudan: Gunmen Kill Six At South Darfur Wedding Party

22 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Mershing — Gunmen opened fire at a wedding party in Silo camp for the displaced in the Mershing area in South Darfur on Monday night. Five people were killed instantly, and 25 were wounded. 21 were taken to Nyala Hospital, where one victim died on Tuesday.

Army and police pursued the alleged perpetrators on Tuesday and clashed with them. An army corporal and two police officers were wounded.

The dead are listed as Adam Zakariya Adam Ishag, Abdelmalik Abdallah Adam, Bashar Abdelrahman Abdallah, Mahasin Suleiman Abdallah Nur, Bashir Ahmed Mohamed Adam, and Abakar Haroun Adam.

Khartoum

An explosion killed nine wedding guests in the El Shigla area of El Haj Yousef in Khartoum, most of them children. That number is expected to rise because of the serious injuries to other victims. In total 70 people were injured, among them children. The greanade that caused the explosion by accident was in possession of a soldier of the Sudan Armed Forces. He was one of the victims killed.

Two people died and 19 were injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday. A truck on its way to the El Jaili Refinery north of Khartoum hit a minibus carrying passengers from the El Basabir area in River Nile state to Khartoum.

In South Darfur, two people died and two were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus and a rickshaw on El Wihda district road in Nyala.

The crowd mourning the victims shot at a wedding party in Silo camp for the displaced

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.