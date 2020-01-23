Sudan: Gunmen Kill Six At South Darfur Wedding Party

Mershing — Gunmen opened fire at a wedding party in Silo camp for the displaced in the Mershing area in South Darfur on Monday night. Five people were killed instantly, and 25 were wounded. 21 were taken to Nyala Hospital, where one victim died on Tuesday.

Army and police pursued the alleged perpetrators on Tuesday and clashed with them. An army corporal and two police officers were wounded.

The dead are listed as Adam Zakariya Adam Ishag, Abdelmalik Abdallah Adam, Bashar Abdelrahman Abdallah, Mahasin Suleiman Abdallah Nur, Bashir Ahmed Mohamed Adam, and Abakar Haroun Adam.

Khartoum

An explosion killed nine wedding guests in the El Shigla area of El Haj Yousef in Khartoum, most of them children. That number is expected to rise because of the serious injuries to other victims. In total 70 people were injured, among them children. The greanade that caused the explosion by accident was in possession of a soldier of the Sudan Armed Forces. He was one of the victims killed.

Two people died and 19 were injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday. A truck on its way to the El Jaili Refinery north of Khartoum hit a minibus carrying passengers from the El Basabir area in River Nile state to Khartoum.

In South Darfur, two people died and two were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus and a rickshaw on El Wihda district road in Nyala.

The crowd mourning the victims shot at a wedding party in Silo camp for the displaced

