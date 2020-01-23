Nigeria: North Should Be Ready for Amotekun - Arewa Youth Leader, Shettima

22 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel, Rasheed Sobowale

Abuja — As controversy continues to trail the formation of a security outfit to tackle rising threats in the Southwest, a northern group has thrown its weight behind the group, known as Amotekun.

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said in an interview with Vanguard that they were in full support of Amotekun given the rising wave of insecurity and violence across the country in recent times.

Shettima said that rather than dismissing Amotekun as illegal and vilifying the Southwest governors for their ingenuity in setting up the security outfit, the federal government should team up with the governors and ensure the workability of the new outfit.

"Shettima said: I am a strong supporter of community policing given the state of insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the northern part of the country and I believe that Amotekun is a right step in the right direction which should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.

"As far as I am concerned the North should get ready to start its own version of Amotekun in order to be able to tackle the rising wave of insecurity in the region. It is only when one is alive that there could be governance.

"The situation is clear and simple: If the state cannot protect and defend its citizens the people must find a way to protect themselves," the youth leader contended.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

