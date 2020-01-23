Somalia: Foreign Fighter Jets Carry Out Airstrike in Southern Somalia

More details are coming out of an airstrike conducted by suspected US military warplanes in the Middle Juba region of southern Somalia on Wednesday. The air raid took place at an area named Hargeisa Yarey, located about 12 kilometers away from Jilib, a main Al-Shabaab stronghold in the region.

Sources within the Somali army said the airstrike was targeted Al-Shabaab and killed several members of the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group. In the past few weeks, Somali troops with their allied foreign troops have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in areas under the Jubaland state of Somalia.