Somalia: NISA Says it Arrested Al-Shabaab Singer in Mogadishu

22 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has announced that its forces arrested a singer for having links with al-Shabaab barely three weeks after a college teacher was convicted for killings.

In twitter, NISA said Abshir Garane Ahmed was arrested after the security forces got an Intelligence report indicating the singer was an al-Shabaab ringer leader.

According to another video clip posted on Twitter, the artist confessed that he was an al-Shabaab member.

He said in the clip that he was working with Al-Shabaab on Intel and finances.

"I confess that I was al-Shabaab member, I joined the group in 2013, my responsibility was to manage finance in Mogadishu," he said.

Abshir was part of a musician band financed by MOGADISHU local government.

Early this month, a college whose son of a senior police officer was found guilty of leading al-Shabaab sleeping cell who carried out assassinations in the city.

Mohamed Haji Ahmed aka Ilka-ase was said to have killed several officials in recent years.

Among the assassinated are three generals, a police corporal, and a deputy attorney general.

A military in Mogadishu has sentence Ilka-ase alongside four others to death.

According to sources privy to the arrest of the singer, Ilka-ase has tipped off the Intelligence agency about the singer.

