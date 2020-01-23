Sudan: Initiative Between Native Administration and Government in W. Darfur to Maintain Stability

Genaina — Caretaker Wali of West Darfur State Maj. Gen. Rabie Abdallah Adam unveiled that native administration and the State Government agreed upon a roadmap on achievement of stability , security and disseminating tranquility in the State community.

This came when the Wali met with the chieftains in West Darfur State where the meeting sought ways for working as a joint teamwork for boosting social peace and to pull the State out of crises.

Maj. Gen. Adam said the meeting characterized by frankness and openness and came out recommendations that would serve the citizens, referring to importance of use of the native administration's wisdom and experiences in resolution of communal conflicts and differences.

Chieftain of Gimir trive , Sultan Hashim Osman Hashim pointed to capability of native administration to contribute to solving issues of the State , stressing readiness to cooperate with the State government to over come all obstacles facing the West Darfur State.

Sultan of Masalit tribe Saad Abdul-Rahman announced the native administration support the government of the State to help the State surpass the Genaina incidents.