Sudan: Maj. Gen. Jabir Affirms Importance of Training

22 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Maj, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has stressed the importance of training and the development of manpower as the cornerstone for realizing progress in the modern world.

Addressing Wednesday a Workshop on the Impact of Training in Enhancing Performance of Employees at the State Institutions, Maj. Gen. Jabir called on the participants at the workshop to work seriously through a single workshop in the exchange of views and information toward pushing forward the training process in a practical and methodological manner for reaching the aspired goals.

He said that most of the advanced countries have focused on the enhancement of education and capacity building for their manpower, referring in this regard to the experiment of Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Maj. Gen. Usama Al-Siddiq, has affirmed importance of the workshop and its outstanding contribution for enhancing the performance at the public and private levels through the presented papers.

He called on the participants at the workshop to come out with recommendations that cope with the current situation and help solving the existing crises.

He affirmed the Transitional Sovereign Council's pledge to put into action the workshop's recommendations for providing a work environment that is leading for sustainable development.

It is to be recalled that the two-day workshop was organized by the Training Administration at the Council of Ministers and is being held at the Main Hall at the Republican Palace under auspices of the Transitional Sovereign Council's Secretary General.

