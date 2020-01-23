Egypt: Prof. Tawer Receives Ambassador of Egypt

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussan Eissa.

The Egyptian Ambassador said in a press statement that the meeting came in the context of the consultations between the two countries, affirming his country's support to the revolution government in all fields.

He indicated that the meeting has reviewed the latest developments in the relations between the two countries, the last of which was the start of the experimental operation in the electricity connection between Sudan and Egypt in the past week, adding the goal in the current stage is to achieve the level of complete integration in the relations between the two countries.

The Egyptian ambassador expressed his confidence in the ability of the revolution government to achieve the goals of the Sudanese people, which are also the goals of the people of Egypt.

He added that the meeting discussed the projects that Egypt can present to Sudan in the agricultural, electrify power, education and medical fields.

